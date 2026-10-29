Firm ranks 85th nationwide, third in its industry category

Aboitiz Construction workers walk through an industrial facility. The company secured its fifth consecutive inclusion in the “Philippines’ Best Employers” list, placing 85th overall and third in its industry category for 2027. Photo courtesy of Aboitiz Construction.

Aboitiz Construction has earned its fifth consecutive inclusion in the “Philippines’ Best Employers” list, ranking 85th overall and third in its industry category for 2027.

The company placed third in the Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals category of the assessment conducted by the Philippine Daily Inquirer and global research firm Statista.

In its 28 October announcement, Aboitiz Construction said the selection covered an independent evaluation of more than 3,500 companies and a direct survey of over 10,000 employees on workplace conditions, organizational culture and professional development.

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Executive director Antonio Peñalver credited the company’s employees, whom it calls “Kaubans,” for the recognition.

“Earning this distinction speaks directly to the passion and resilience of our Kaubans,” Peñalver said.

The company said its workforce programs include leadership development, structured succession planning and opportunities for employees to advance within the organization.

It also conducts localized recruitment through one-stop shops in remote provinces to widen access to employment.

Regular town halls, peer recognition and continuing skills training support employee development, according to the company. It is also using artificial intelligence and other technologies to streamline human resources services.