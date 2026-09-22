Its flagship LIMA Estate in Lipa-Malvar, Batangas, spans 1,100 hectares and has evolved from an industrial park into an integrated development with commercial, residential and institutional components.

The company is also developing the 384-hectare TARI Estate in Central Luzon, which is projected to support around 60,000 jobs at full build-out.

“Our strength has long been industrial development, grounded in a simple belief: start with investment, infrastructure and jobs, and more complete communities can follow,” said Farrah Nina Mayol, Aboitiz Economic Estates’ senior assistant vice president for corporate communications and branding.

“From economic estates that enable businesses and regions to grow, to residential communities designed around how families live, our aim is to build places that support both economic progress and a better everyday experience,” Mayol said.

Meanwhile, Ajoya Cabanatuan received the Best Masterplanned Development award for its 19-hectare residential project in Cabanatuan City.

The development combines homes with greenbelts, pocket parks, open spaces and community amenities. Its pedestrian network connects residents to the Town Plaza and other key areas within the community.

The project’s homes incorporate elements inspired by the traditional Bahay na Bato, adapted for contemporary living in collaboration with Buensalido+Architects.

Aboitiz said the recognitions reinforce its approach to developing places that can generate economic and community value over the long term.