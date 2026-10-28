US proposes defense cooperation framework with ASEAN

“Next year marks the 50th anniversary formally of U.S.-ASEAN relations, an important milestone, and in recognition of this milestone, we propose that we work together to develop a U.S.-ASEAN framework for defense cooperation, a practical framework that guides our cooperation over the next several years,” Hegseth said.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday proposed developing a new defense cooperation framework with ASEAN to guide security partnerships over the next several years, as Washington seeks to deepen military ties with Southeast Asia.

Speaking at the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Informal Meeting with the United States, Hegseth said the proposed framework would coincide with the 50th anniversary of US-ASEAN relations in 2027.

“Next year marks the 50th anniversary formally of U.S.-ASEAN relations, an important milestone, and in recognition of this milestone, we propose that we work together to develop a U.S.-ASEAN framework for defense cooperation, a practical framework that guides our cooperation over the next several years,” Hegseth said.

He added Washington is prepared to begin discussions with Singapore Defense Minister Chan Chun Sing and his team as Singapore prepares to assume the chairmanship of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus).

Hegseth also outlined Washington's approach to regional security, describing it as “strong, quiet and clear.”

“Strong enough to deter coercion and aggression, quiet enough to avoid needless escalation or public theatrics and to let our actions speak for themselves, but clear enough that our friends, our partners, and potential adversaries understand precisely where the United States stands and that we will defend our interests and the interests of our allies and partners,” he said.

The Pentagon chief said the approach reflected ASEAN's emphasis on pragmatism, dialogue, mutual respect and national sovereignty.

He acknowledged that Washington and ASEAN countries would not always agree on every issue but said shared interests could provide a foundation for practical defense cooperation.

Hegseth also expressed Washington's commitment to strengthening maritime domain awareness, improving military interoperability and expanding cooperation among regional navies.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., for his part, emphasized the importance of freedom of navigation to regional security and economic prosperity.

He said the Philippines hoped to build on existing defense cooperation initiatives in the coming years.

“In this way, we can create more purposive outcomes, strengthen results-based partnerships, and build a safer and more prosperous future for our peoples and generations yet to come,” Teodoro said.