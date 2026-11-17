“We cannot control all these external developments, but we can decide how ASEAN responds. We can choose to remain united, deepen our cooperation and strengthen our ability to shape our own future,” Wong said.

The Philippines officially handed over the ASEAN chairmanship to Singapore on Tuesday, closing a year of regional diplomacy as Southeast Asia prepares to mark the bloc's 60th anniversary in 2027.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. formally passed the ceremonial gavel to Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the closing ceremony of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, marking the transition in leadership of the 11-member regional bloc.

Reflecting on the Philippines' chairship under the theme "Navigating Our Future, Together," Marcos emphasized the importance of adapting to global challenges without abandoning ASEAN's shared goals.

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“For even as conditions shifted, we continued to strengthen peace and stability, bring our economies closer, and expand protections and opportunities for our peoples,” Marcos said.

The president pointed to the growing connections between regional challenges, from energy security and maritime stability to technological developments and climate change, underscoring the need for closer cooperation among ASEAN institutions.

“Through that work, one truth became ever clearer: The challenges before ASEAN are increasingly intertwined,” he said.

With economic, security and environmental concerns increasingly crossing national borders, Marcos stressed that regional cooperation must extend beyond the priorities of any single chairmanship.

"Ultimately, every member state must be able to count on ASEAN, and ASEAN must be able to count on every member. That is certainly true in times of crisis. But it is equally true when peace and stability reign,” Marcos said.

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The Philippines' yearlong leadership also involved engagements with dialogue partners, including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India.

Before handing over the gavel, Marcos emphasized that ASEAN's progress depends on continuity between successive chairs.

“Progress endures when each Chair builds on what came before and leaves stronger foundations for what comes next,” he said.

Singapore sets priorities for 2027

Accepting the chairmanship, Wong congratulated the Philippines “on a very successful ASEAN chairship.”

“This has been a challenging year for our region and, indeed, for the world. But under the Philippines' leadership, ASEAN has remained united and continued to move forward with ambition and purpose,” Wong said.

Among the developments highlighted were the signing of the Digital Economy Framework Agreement, progress toward the early entry into force of the upgraded ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement and the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement 3.0, and efforts to integrate Timor-Leste into the regional bloc.

Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão stood and bowed as Wong acknowledged his country's integration into ASEAN. Timor-Leste is set to chair ASEAN in 2029.

Singapore will assume the chairmanship as ASEAN celebrates six decades since its founding in 1967.

Under the theme "Deeper Integration, Wider Partnerships," Singapore plans to strengthen regional cooperation in finance, digital technology and energy while expanding engagement with external partners.

The priorities come amid growing geopolitical competition, economic fragmentation and conflicts affecting trade and regional stability.

“The world is changing. Great power rivalry is intensifying. The global economic order is becoming more fragmented. Conflicts and disruptions far beyond our region can affect our economies. [A]SEAN will continue to face external pressures that will test our cohesion and unity,” Wong said.

Despite these pressures, the incoming chair emphasized that Southeast Asian countries could determine their collective response through closer cooperation.

“We cannot control all these external developments, but we can decide how ASEAN responds. We can choose to remain united, deepen our cooperation and strengthen our ability to shape our own future,” Wong said.

Singapore's approach will also emphasize ASEAN centrality and an open, outward-looking regional policy as member states navigate competing interests among major powers.

For Wong, the bloc's ability to work across political and economic differences remains central to its future.