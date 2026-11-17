Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed optimism about strengthening relations with Southeast Asian countries, citing India's Act East policy as a key driver of closer economic, security and people-to-people cooperation.

Speaking at the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, Modi highlighted how the policy had given India's partnership with ASEAN new momentum, expanding cooperation beyond shared cultural and historical ties into emerging areas such as digital technology, defense and space.

Since 2014, India has undertaken more than 100 initiatives to strengthen people-to-people ties, launched over 250 quick-impact projects and provided more than 10,000 skills-development scholarships.

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Modi also pointed to direct flights between India and nine ASEAN countries and growing tourism as signs of closer regional ties.

“Over the last few years, the world has faced one crisis after another. Today, what the world needs most is peace, stability, and predictability,” Modi said.

The Indian leader emphasized the relevance of this year's ASEAN theme, "Navigating Our Future, Together," stressing that cooperation, rather than competition, should shape the region's future.

With India and ASEAN together accounting for about one-fourth of the world's population, Modi underscored their shared potential to promote regional peace and stability.

“We have the capabilities, and we have the shared result as well. Together, we can make this region a symbol of peace and stability,” he added.

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Looking ahead, Modi highlighted the alignment between the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and India's Viksit Bharat initiative, which aims to transform India into a developed country by 2047.

“In the years to come, the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, and our vision for a Viksit Bharat, or a developed India by 2047, can play an important role in helping us achieve our shared aspirations,” he said.

He also reaffirmed India's commitment to ASEAN unity and centrality, expressing confidence that the summit would further strengthen the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed Modi to the summit, emphasizing the importance of ASEAN-India cooperation in maintaining regional peace, stability and prosperity.

“Through its Act East policy, India has placed ASEAN at the heart of its engagement with the region, reaffirming the importance of ASEAN centrality,” Marcos said.