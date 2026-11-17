Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday pledged to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN on maritime security, economic resilience, artificial intelligence and regional connectivity amid growing global uncertainties.

Speaking at the ASEAN-Japan Summit in Manila, Takaichi said Japan would play a more proactive role in maintaining a free and open international order based on freedom, openness, diversity, inclusiveness and the rule of law.

She reaffirmed Japan's support for ASEAN centrality and unity, emphasizing closer cooperation under Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) vision and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).

Also read NBI tells Sara camp to file formal report on missing ex-aide

“I'm delighted that the joint statement of realizing economic resilience was adopted today,” Takaichi said.

She said Japan would work with ASEAN to strengthen supply chains, particularly for critical minerals, and address vulnerabilities arising from arbitrary export restrictions.

Under the POWERR Asia Initiative, Japan aims to strengthen economic and energy security across the region.

Takaichi also highlighted the launch of the Japan-ASEAN AI Safety and Security Partnership to address emerging risks associated with the rapid development of artificial intelligence.

Takaichi said Japan and ASEAN would review the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to further strengthen economic integration.

Also read Panelo accuses Marcos admin of ‘relentless campaign’ vs. Duterte

Three pillars of cooperation

The Japanese leader outlined progress under three pillars of the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Under the first pillar, peace and stability, Japan will continue supporting ASEAN's maritime safety and security capabilities while strengthening cooperation against organized fraud and transnational crime through ASEANAPOL.

The second pillar focuses on jointly developing the economy and society of the future through digital cooperation, innovation and disaster resilience.

Takaichi said Japan would continue supporting the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) to strengthen regional disaster preparedness and response.

The third pillar emphasizes people-to-people exchanges across generations through programs such as the Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths (JENESYS) and the Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program.

Takaichi said Japan would also continue promoting the co-creation of innovation through scientific and technological cooperation.

“In any respect, we would like to continue to work together and take the journey together,” Takaichi said, as translated into English.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed Takaichi to the summit, emphasizing the longstanding relationship between ASEAN and Japan.

He highlighted the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Fukuda Doctrine in 2027, whose principles of peace, cooperation and mutual trust continue to guide ASEAN-Japan relations.

Marcos also reaffirmed ASEAN's appreciation for Japan's support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.