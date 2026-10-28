Parcel of kush discovered in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY-- The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cordillera Land Transportation Interdiction Unit and its specialized K9 team intercepted a parcel containing illegal drugs.

The said parcel contained dried marijuana leaves valued at P135,158.40 at a courier warehouse in Baguio City on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

The interdiction occurred during a routine paneling inspection of incoming freight when a narcotics detection dog alerted its handler to the suspicious parcel. In coordination with courier hub management, authorities opened the package and seized 979.62 grams of dried marijuana leaves valued at P117,554.40 and 14.67 grams of high-grade marijuana, known as kush with an estimated price of P17,604.00.

Although no suspects were arrested at the scene, initial tracking records show the shipment originated from Cavite and was addressed to a recipient in Baguio City. PDEA conducted a deeper investigation to identify and locate both the sender and the intended consignee.