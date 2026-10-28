The Department of Health (DOH) reported a 60 percent decline in leptospirosis cases in late September and early October, although infections nationwide remain significantly higher than last year.

According to the DOH, 745 cases were recorded from 24 September to 7 October, down from 1,879 cases reported from 10 to 23 September.

The department said six provinces and highly urbanized cities across Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa, Davao Region and the Cordillera Administrative Region recorded the highest number of infections.

Despite the recent decline, cumulative cases reached 13,785 this year, a 46 percent increase from the 9,453 cases recorded during the same period in 2025.

The DOH, however, reported a lower case fatality rate of 5.43 percent this year, compared with 10.31 percent during the corresponding period last year.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection transmitted through water, soil or food contaminated with the urine of infected animals, including rats, dogs and pigs.

The disease poses a particular risk during flooding, when people may come into contact with contaminated water through cuts, wounds or mucous membranes.