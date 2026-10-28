Five PUV drivers test positive for drugs in Cagayan de Oro

Five public utility vehicle drivers tested positive for illegal drugs during PDEA’s Oplan Harabas operation at two terminals in Cagayan de Oro City ahead of Undas 2026.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Five public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers tested positive for illegal drugs during the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (PDEA) Oplan Harabas operation at the Bulua and Agora terminals on Tuesday, 27 October 2026.

PDEA Regional Director Alex M. Tablate reported that 106 drivers and conductors underwent drug testing during the operation.

Those tested included 26 bus drivers, 24 taxi drivers, 25 van drivers, 13 jeepney drivers, six multicab drivers and two conductors.

Of the five drivers who tested positive, one was from the Bulua Westbound Terminal and four were from the Agora Terminal.

Oplan Harabas aims to monitor illegal drug use among public utility drivers and conductors as part of security and drug-free preparations for Undas 2026.