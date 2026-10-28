Former Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca on Wednesday filed his counter-affidavit before the Department of Justice (DOJ), formally refuting direct assault charges filed against him over an armed standoff at the Senate premises last May.

Justice Department spokesperson Atty. Polo Martinez confirmed that Aplasca submitted his defense during the third hearing of the preliminary investigation into the complaint lodged by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG).

The DOJ following the submission, granted the PNP-CIDG until 6 November to file a reply-affidavit should the state prosecutors choose to counter Aplasca's defense.

If a reply is submitted, Aplasca and two other respondents from the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) will have until November 13 to file their rejoinder-affidavits.

“The PNP-CIDG as the complainant was given until 6 Nov. to file their reply in case they wish to do so. Option po yun sa PNP-CIDG, they don’t have to but they can,” Martinez said.

If the complainant submits a reply-affidavit, Aplasca and the two other respondents from the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) may file their rejoinder-affidavits until 13 November, 2026, to address any new allegations.

Martinez said, “And if they do file their reply affidavit, then the respondents Mao Aplasca as well as the two other respondents from OSAA will also have their chance to file their rejoinder affidavit in response to any new allegations in the reply.”

The complaint against Aplasca arose from the 13 May 2026, armed confrontation between OSAA personnel and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents at the Senate building.

Agents of the NBI a were reportedly attempting to enforce an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

Probers alleged that Aplasca ordered his team into an armed standoff and fired warning shots at the approaching NBI agents, who were performing their official duties.