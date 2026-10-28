The campaign period for the special election to fill the vacant congressional seat in Batanes begins Thursday, 29 October, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced.

The poll body said candidates may campaign until 26 November, ahead of the special election scheduled for 28 November.

Comelec reminded candidates to display campaign materials only in designated common poster areas across the province's barangays.

Candidates must also shoulder the cost of installing structures where their campaign posters will be displayed.

Four candidates are contesting the congressional seat following the filing of certificates of candidacy last week.

They are former Batanes Gov. Marilou Cayco; Luis Andres Abad, son of former Budget Secretary Florencio Abad and the late Batanes Rep. Henedina Razon-Abad; retired government employee John Gato; and retired soldier Edward Ike De Sagon.

The special election was scheduled following the death of Batanes Rep. Ciriaco Gato Jr. on 21 September.