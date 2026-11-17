LOOK: A passenger cruise ship named 'The World' is seen docking at the Port of Manila on Saturday, 3 August 2024.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Tuesday, 17 November, vowed to strengthen labor inspections in the fisheries sector, including maritime areas within the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino made the commitment following the sixth Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Labor Inspection Committee (ALICOM) Meeting in Clark, Pampanga, where the Philippines formally accepted the committee's chairmanship for 2027.

“Pinagtibay [sa 6th ALICOM] ang mga pamamaraan ng labor inspection para sa fisheries sector,” Tolentino said.

(The sixth ALICOM meeting strengthened labor inspection procedures for the fisheries sector.)

“Hindi lang para sa bansa natin, kundi para rin sa buong ASEAN region, kasama na rito ang mga karagatan na bahagi ng ating exclusive economic zone,” he added.

(Not only for our country but also for the entire ASEAN region, including waters within our exclusive economic zone.)

Tolentino said the department would pursue expanded cross-border maritime labor inspections to improve working conditions and protect workers in the fishing industry.

The initiative is anchored on the ASEAN Guidelines on Strengthening Labour Inspection in the Fishing Sector and the ALICOM Work Plan 2022-2030, which seek to strengthen labor standards and inspection systems across member states.

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The labor chief emphasized the need for coordination with other government agencies, including the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), to carry out inspections in maritime areas.

He also called for greater cooperation among ASEAN member states through the exchange of effective labor inspection practices, particularly in remote fishing areas where monitoring working conditions remains challenging.

"Ang kailangang talakayin ay kung paano tayo makikipagpalitan ng mga best practices, gaya ng ginagawa ng Malaysia at Indonesia,” Tolentino said.

(We need to discuss how we can exchange best practices, similar to what Malaysia and Indonesia are doing.)