The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has completed printing the official ballots for the Batanes congressional special election scheduled for 28 November.

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco announced Wednesday, 21 October, that the ballots would undergo the sheeting process before further election preparations.

“Please be informed that the Ballot Production Group had completed the Printing of all the Official Ballots for the Batanes Special Election, and will now be subjected to the sheeting process,” Laudiangco said.

Batanes has 13,138 registered voters eligible to participate in the special election, which will fill the congressional seat vacated following the death of Rep. Ciriaco Gato Jr. on 21 September.

Four candidates are vying for the position: former Batanes Governor Marilou Cayco; Luis Andres Abad, son of former Budget Secretary Florencio Abad and the late Batanes representative Henedina Razon-Abad; retired government employee John Gato; and retired soldier Edward Ike De Sagon.