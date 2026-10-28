Alden Richards’ condo controversy reaches the Diocese of Antipolo’s Chief Exorcist

Alden Richards and Reverend Father Jeffrey B. Quintela, the Diocese of Antipolo’s chief exorcist, whose recent Facebook post addressed the controversy surrounding the actor and a wealthy couple who allegedly lent him a condominium unit and six luxury timepieces.

The Diocese of Antipolo’s chief exorcist, Reverend Father Jeffrey B. Quintela, inadvertently revealed that he knows Alden Richards and the wealthy couple who reportedly lent the actor a condominium unit.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, 27 October, the priest wrote: "Mabait si Alden. Mabait din ang mag-asawa. Naging mabuti sila sa isa’t isa. Alam ko iyan. Naging mabuti rin silang lahat sa akin."

Whatever may have transpired between them, Quintela said, is nobody else’s business.

"Kung may namagitan man sa kanila, hindi na natin ito dapat pakialaman. Sila na ang bahala sa pag-aayos o pagsasa-isantabi nito, alin man ang kanilang mapagpasiyahan," he explained.

According to the priest, no one has the right to feast on the controversy involving Richards and the wealthy couple.

"Subalit walang sino man sa atin ang may karapatang pag-piyestahan ang kanilang buhay o maging kahit kaninong buhay sa pamamagitan ng pagsisiwalat nito sa publiko. At lalo pa kung para lamang sa pera. Masama po iyon," Quintela opined.

"Pwede namang kumita ng pera sa maayos at mabuting pamamaraan. Hindi naman madamot at nagpapabaya ang Diyos. Ayaw lang kasi natin ng sapat lamang sa ating mga pangangailangan at sa tamang panahon na naisin ng Diyos. Gusto natin palaging limpak limpak at mabilisan kahit sa di tamang paraan," he further explained.

In conclusion, Fr. Quintela said he does not believe in karma.

"Hindi ako naniniwala sa karma. Mas naniniwala ako sa grasya at pagpapatawad ng Diyos kung handa lamang tayong piliin ang mga ito," he wrote.

Richards became the subject of controversy after Xian Gaza alleged that the actor had failed to return a condominium unit and six luxury timepieces that a wealthy couple had reportedly lent him for his use.