Road accident involving a motorcycle and an Isuzu dump truck at around 12:30 a.m. on 27 October, Tuesday early morning along Congressional Avenue near the corner of Luzon Avenue in Barangay Culiat, Quezon City.

A 42-year-old man and his 11-month-old child were killed after a dump truck overturned and crushed their motorcycle along Congressional Avenue in Quezon City early Tuesday morning.

According to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), the accident occurred near the intersection of Congressional and Luzon avenues in Barangay Culiat.

Initial investigations showed that the motorcycle and an Isuzu dump truck were traveling in the same direction toward Luzon Avenue when the truck's 29-year-old driver, identified only as “Randel,” allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

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“The truck tipped over onto its left side and crushed the motorcycle beside it,” the police report said.

The motorcycle rider, his live-in partner and their 11-month-old infant were rushed to East Avenue Medical Center.

Despite medical intervention, the rider and the infant were declared dead. The rider's partner survived and received treatment for her injuries.

The dump truck driver was taken into police custody as authorities continued investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.