The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) clarifies that a viral video showing three men lying face down on Xavierville Avenue in Barangay Loyola Heights was part of a simulated police operation, not an actual arrest.

The footage, which circulated on Facebook on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, showed officers apparently apprehending three individuals along the road.

According to the QCPD, the scene was part of its Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO) Challenge 2026, a coordinated simulation exercise designed to test officers' readiness and response to emergencies.