Police said a mother and her daughter returned to their home at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, 20 August, and discovered that their door lock had allegedly been forcibly damaged and several belongings were missing.

They sought police assistance, prompting personnel of the Fairview Police Station, led by Lt. Col. Albert Relente, to conduct a follow-up operation.

Investigators discovered that a stolen iPad A16 still had its GPS location-tracking feature active.

Using the device’s location data, police tracked the suspect to Pasong Putik, Quezon City, where he was arrested at around 3 p.m. the same day.

Authorities recovered an iPad A16, an iPhone 16, a G-Shock watch, a GCash card, an HP backpack and a Michael Kors wallet, with a combined estimated value of P51,600.

The suspect faces a robbery complaint before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

“Ang insidenteng ito ay nagpapakita kung paano nakatutulong ang teknolohiya sa mabilis na pagtugon at paglutas ng krimen,” Silvio said.

(This incident shows how technology can help authorities quickly respond to and solve crimes.)

QCPD urged residents to secure their homes and belongings and immediately report suspicious activities to police.