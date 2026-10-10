Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision with SUV in Antipolo

According to an initial report from the Antipolo Component City Police Station, the accident occurred at around 11:45 p.m. along a curved section of the highway in Sitio Calumpang.

ANTIPOLO CITY, Rizal — A 30-year-old motorcycle rider died after colliding head-on with a sport utility vehicle (SUV) along Marilaque Highway in Barangay San Jose, Antipolo City, late Friday night, 9 October.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has summoned a motorcycle rider and suspended his license for 90 days following a hit-and-run incident…

Investigators said a Mitsubishi Xpander was traveling from Masinag toward Baras, Rizal, while a black scooter-type motorcycle was approaching from the opposite direction.

Police said the motorcycle allegedly overshot the curve and entered the SUV's lane. The SUV driver reportedly applied the brakes but was unable to avoid the collision.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as a 30-year-old resident of Barangay San Jose, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Cabading Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The 29-year-old SUV driver was taken into police custody as authorities prepared documents for a possible complaint involving reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property.

The extent of the damage to both vehicles has yet to be determined.