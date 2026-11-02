Three minors taken into custody over Quezon City robbery

QCPD takes custody of three minors over an alleged robbery in Quezon City, where a 14-year-old victim lost a cellphone and cash.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Monday said it had taken custody of three children in conflict with the law (CICLs) in connection with a reported robbery in Barangay Payatas.

According to QCPD Acting District Director Police Brigadier General Christopher Olazo, the incident occurred at around 8:45 p.m. on 31 October 2026 near a basketball court along Lanzones Street in Barangay Payatas B, Quezon City.

Based on the report of Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station (PS 13), led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Rowena Amata, the 14-year-old victim was walking with two companions when they encountered the three minors.

One of the minors allegedly threatened the victim with a screwdriver and dragged him into an alley, where his Samsung cellphone, valued at P16,000, and P500 in cash were taken.

The victim's companions managed to escape and seek help from their parents, who subsequently reported the incident to barangay authorities and PS 13.

At around 3 p.m. on 1 November, the guardians of the three minors voluntarily brought them to PS 13. The victim's cellphone was also recovered.

The incident is being referred to the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office for appropriate legal action, subject to an assessment of the minors' ages, discernment and eligibility for diversion under Republic Act No. 9344, as amended by Republic Act No. 10630, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act.

The minors will also be referred to the Quezon City Social Services Development Department for appropriate assessment and intervention in accordance with applicable laws and procedures.

Olazo emphasized the QCPD's commitment to upholding the law while protecting children's rights and observing due process.