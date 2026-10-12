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Motorcycle passenger killed in Antipolo highway crash

Dump truck runs over fallen passenger following motorcycle collision with Lexus along Marcos Highway

Josephine D. Escovidal··1 MIN READ

Motorcycle passenger killed in Antipolo highway crash
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ANTIPOLO CITY, Rizal — A motorcycle passenger died after being run over by a dump truck following a collision along Marcos Highway in Barangay Mayamot on Sunday morning, 11 October.

According to the Antipolo City Police Station, the accident occurred at approximately 6 a.m. near Heaven's Gate while the vehicles were traveling toward Blue Mountain.

Initial investigation showed that a Lexus slowed down after another vehicle stopped ahead of it.

A motorcycle traveling behind the Lexus subsequently collided with its rear, causing the rider and passenger to lose their balance and fall onto the pavement.

A dump truck following behind then ran over the motorcycle passenger, resulting in his death.

Police identified the deceased as a resident of Valenzuela City.

The dump truck driver, a resident of Caloocan City, was apprehended following the incident.

Meanwhile, the motorcycle rider and the Lexus driver were brought to Police Community Precinct 1 for documentation and further investigation.

Authorities classified the incident as reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation.