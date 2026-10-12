Motorcycle passenger killed in Antipolo highway crash

ANTIPOLO CITY, Rizal — A motorcycle passenger died after being run over by a dump truck following a collision along Marcos Highway in Barangay Mayamot on Sunday morning, 11 October.

According to the Antipolo City Police Station, the accident occurred at approximately 6 a.m. near Heaven's Gate while the vehicles were traveling toward Blue Mountain.

Initial investigation showed that a Lexus slowed down after another vehicle stopped ahead of it.

A motorcycle traveling behind the Lexus subsequently collided with its rear, causing the rider and passenger to lose their balance and fall onto the pavement.

A dump truck following behind then ran over the motorcycle passenger, resulting in his death.

Police identified the deceased as a resident of Valenzuela City.

The dump truck driver, a resident of Caloocan City, was apprehended following the incident.

Meanwhile, the motorcycle rider and the Lexus driver were brought to Police Community Precinct 1 for documentation and further investigation.

Authorities classified the incident as reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation.