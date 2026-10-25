Muntinlupa offers free Undas rides to Everest Hills Memorial Park

The Muntinlupa City government will provide free rides between Susana Heights and Everest Hills Memorial Park from 31 October to 2 November to assist cemetery visitors during Undas.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon announced that the service will operate in both directions, giving visitors a free transportation option to and from the memorial park.

Rides will be available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on 31 October and 1 November, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 2 November.

Biazon advised visitors, particularly those accompanying children and senior citizens, to bring drinking water, umbrellas, and handheld fans for their comfort.