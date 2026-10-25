Muntinlupa offers free Undas rides to Everest Hills Memorial Park
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The Muntinlupa City government will provide free rides between Susana Heights and Everest Hills Memorial Park from 31 October to 2 November to assist cemetery visitors during Undas.
Mayor Ruffy Biazon announced that the service will operate in both directions, giving visitors a free transportation option to and from the memorial park.
Rides will be available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on 31 October and 1 November, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 2 November.
Biazon advised visitors, particularly those accompanying children and senior citizens, to bring drinking water, umbrellas, and handheld fans for their comfort.
He also reminded the public to safeguard their belongings and follow traffic and safety advisories during the observance.