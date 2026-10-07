Muntinlupa City will begin operating four electric buses offering free rides on 12 October as part of the local government's push for accessible and environmentally friendly public transportation.

The city government said the service will prioritize senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women and patients of Ospital ng Muntinlupa.

City government employees may also use the service, although the four priority sectors will be accommodated first. Boarding will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Passengers will be allowed to board and alight only at designated stops, while the city government will provide information on routes and schedules.

Eligible passengers will be required to present valid identification. OsMun patients may present supporting documents such as a laboratory request or result, a doctor's note or prescription indicating a follow-up date, or confirmation of a medical appointment.

The city government said the program aims to improve access to government offices and other key destinations while promoting cleaner and more sustainable transportation.