DOLE sets compensation rules for heat-related illnesses

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has issued guidelines clarifying compensation for heat stress and heat-related illnesses under the Employees' Compensation Program (ECP) during El Niño and other periods of extreme heat.

Labor Secretary Francis N. Tolentino signed Labor Advisory No. 19, Series of 2026, on October 23, outlining guidelines for the prevention, documentation and reporting of occupational heat-related illnesses, as well as the filing and evaluation of employees' compensation claims.

The advisory follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to protect Filipino workers' health, safety and welfare amid climate-related challenges.

The guidelines apply to workers covered by the ECP through the Social Security System (SSS) and Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) who are exposed or may reasonably be expected to be exposed to excessive heat or workplace conditions that increase the risk of heat stress and related illnesses.

The coverage includes workers performing both outdoor and indoor duties.

Under Employees' Compensation Commission (ECC) Board Resolution No. 26-10-40, Series of 2026, the advisory recognizes that other illnesses associated with extreme heat may also be compensable, in addition to heatstroke, heat cramps and heat exhaustion, which are already covered under existing employees' compensation rules.

These include heat syncope, which causes fainting and dizziness; heat rash, locally known as bungang araw; rhabdomyolysis, or muscle injury or damage; dehydration resulting in kidney injury or damage; and neurological disorders affecting the normal functioning of the nervous system.

In determining whether a heat-related illness is work-related, relevant factors may include the nature of employment and work activities, environmental and workplace conditions, duration and intensity of heat exposure, protective clothing and equipment, preventive measures and other relevant circumstances.

Heat index classifications issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) may also be considered supporting evidence of environmental heat conditions.

The advisory directs employers to maintain appropriate records of work-related heat illnesses and assist affected workers or their beneficiaries in filing compensation claims.

Supporting evidence may include occupational safety and health records, workplace temperature measurements, work schedules, records of physical workload and work-rest arrangements, documentation of preventive measures and witness statements.

Employers must also comply with applicable DOLE reporting requirements, including the submission of a Work Accident/Illness Report when required.

To support implementation, the ECC, through its Regional Extension Units, and DOLE, through its regional offices and appropriate attached agencies, will disseminate the advisory and provide technical assistance within their respective mandates.

Employers, workers, unions, safety and health committees, and occupational safety and health personnel are encouraged to cooperate in preventing heat-related illnesses, reporting incidents and facilitating medical referrals.