RK Bagatsing reflects on Raymond's influence, love life

Actor RK Bagatsing has revealed that his older brother, Raymond Bagatsing, played a significant role in inspiring him to pursue a career in show business.

During his guest appearance on GMA Network's Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, RK shared how his childhood experiences accompanying Raymond to television sets eventually sparked his interest in acting.

According to RK, watching his brother work behind the scenes gave him an early appreciation of the entertainment industry.

“Ang kuya ko, si Raymond Bagatsing, isang napakagaling na aktor. I can say, siya ang nag-inspire sa akin para pasukin 'to [showbiz],” RK told Boy Abunda.

He recalled being fascinated by the production process whenever Raymond brought him to his television projects.

“When I was a kid, dinadala niya ako sa set ng mga teleserye niya, and I always watch behind the camera and sobrang tuwang-tuwa ako sa nangyayari—sa chaos and how scenes are being made. Eventually, sabi ko, parang gusto kong gawin 'yan,” he shared.

Those childhood memories eventually influenced RK's decision to follow in his brother's footsteps and establish his own identity as an actor.

While Raymond had already built a respected career in film and television, RK developed his own passion for performing, inspired by the creativity and excitement he witnessed on set.

Aside from discussing his family and career, RK also opened up about his romantic relationship with actress Jane Oineza.

When Boy asked what makes their relationship work, RK explained that their ability to enjoy simple moments together has helped strengthen their bond.

“Individually we've grown older and wiser pero together we're kids at heart eh,” he said.

For RK, maintaining a sense of fun and friendship is an important ingredient in their relationship.

“It's very important. Hini-heal namin 'yung mga buso nung bata kami. We play video games. We eat anywhere we want. We stay up hanggang morning watching series. We buy things that we don't really need but it's fun kase parang, ‘Nung bata ako gusto namin 'yan.’ Bestfriend namin 'yung isa't isa,” he explained.

His revelations offered a glimpse into the couple's relationship away from the cameras, where they enjoy everyday activities such as playing video games, watching television series, eating together, and indulging in things they once dreamed of having as children.

RK emphasized that their friendship allows them to remain playful despite becoming more mature as individuals.

The conversation also turned to jealousy, with Boy directly asking who tends to be more jealous between him and Jane.

“Pareho kami,” RK admitted with a smile.

His candid response added a lighthearted moment to the interview, showing the couple's willingness to acknowledge their similarities.

Throughout the conversation, RK presented two important relationships in his life: the brother who inspired his acting career and the woman with whom he continues to build a meaningful romantic partnership.