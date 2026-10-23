(October 19 2024)………..Private E-trike traveling along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) is temporarily suspending the requirement to register e-trikes and e-bikes operated on public roads and highways, as well as the requirement for users to have a driver's license and wear helmets.……..Photo/Analy Labor

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is proposing mandatory safety certification for covered light electric vehicles (LEVs) and their batteries before they can be sold or distributed in the Philippines, amid growing concerns over electrical hazards, overheating and potential fires.

Under a draft technical regulation prepared by the DTI’s Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS), covered vehicles and battery units must comply with applicable Philippine National Standards before entering the domestic market.

The proposal calls for separate certification of batteries, independent of the certification process for complete vehicles, to address safety risks associated with electrical systems and battery performance.

Products covered by the draft rules include electric bicycles, personal e-mobility devices, electrically propelled mopeds and electric motorcycles, along with the batteries designed to power them.

Standalone electric vehicle supply equipment, charging stations and infrastructure, battery-swapping stations, stationary battery energy storage systems and electrical parts not specifically listed are excluded from the regulation’s scope. However, relevant components may still be tested as part of a complete vehicle during standard evaluation when required by the applicable Philippine National Standards.

The DTI-BPS held a public consultation on the proposed Technical Regulation Concerning the Mandatory Certification of Micromobility on 14 October 2026 at Seda BGC in Taguig City.

The consultation brought together industry associations, testing and certification organizations, e-commerce platforms, local manufacturers and trade representatives to discuss the proposed requirements and raise technical concerns.