Greenfield Development Corporation (GDC) is developing a 5.5-kilometer wellness corridor in its 400-hectare Greenfield City township in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, designed to connect residential, commercial and lifestyle destinations through pedestrian and bicycle pathways.

Called The Necklace, the linear park system will eventually stretch about 5.5 kilometers and span 20 meters wide. Its first phase will cover an initial 1.5 kilometers.

The project aims to make walking, cycling and outdoor recreation part of everyday life while providing spaces for community activities and gatherings.

“It’s really about the the relationships that we create, the communities we really strengthen, the lives we improve over time,” GDC president Atty. Duane A.X. Santos said. “That’s really what the thinking behind this Necklace Park [is]. It’s about the simple things in life, about strolling under the trees, walking from your residence to the commercial center, cycling safely from one end to the other, watching kids play under the sun like it should be.”

The corridor will link key destinations in Greenfield City, including Paseo Outlets, Laguna Central, Trava, Zadia, Pramana and Solen. Planned features include pedestrian promenades, bicycle facilities, activity nodes, public gathering areas, event spaces and landscaped green areas.

GDC said the project incorporates neuro-urban design, an approach that considers how people experience their surroundings. Its five guiding principles are cognitive comfort, biophilic integration, social connectivity, emotional rhythm and adaptive resilience.

The development will also preserve and enhance natural detention ponds intended to support flood control, water purification and sanitation while contributing to the park’s landscape.

The initial section will include a Sports Zone occupying more than two hectares of land lease. The area could provide opportunities for businesses focused on sports, recreation, wellness and lifestyle activities.

As the corridor expands, GDC expects it to connect more of the township’s destinations and accommodate new experiences and commercial opportunities.