NCRPO targets illegal fuel trade

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Officer-in-Charge Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano has directed police units across Metro Manila to pursue unauthorized fuel dealers involved in unlawful profit.

Abrahano emphasized that such activities will not be tolerated as the government works to ensure adequate fuel supplies for the Filipino public.

The directive follows the arrest of four individuals in Payatas, Quezon City, for alleged illegal petroleum trading.

Abrahano ordered police intelligence units and station commanders to intensify monitoring, validate reports of unauthorized fuel storage and distribution, and coordinate with concerned government agencies to ensure swift and lawful action against violators.

Illegal fuel trading can disrupt legitimate distribution channels, deprive the government of tax revenues, and create unfair competition for law-abiding businesses. Consumers may also be exposed to adulterated petroleum products, deceptive pricing, and improperly stored fuel that poses fire and explosion hazards. These activities can place additional pressure on motorists and businesses affected by fuel-price fluctuations while undermining confidence in legitimate suppliers.

Abrahano also urged motorists and consumers to purchase petroleum products only from authorized fuel stations and reputable suppliers.