Ilocos Norte Rep. Barba receives leadership award

Ilocos Norte 2nd District Rep. Angelo Marcos Barba has been named the recipient of the Top Performing, Most Trusted District Representative in the Philippines distinction by Media People’s Choice.

The recognition, announced in coordination with Sigaw ng Bayan and EuroTV News, highlights Barba's role in legislative representation, community development and public service.

As a member of the House of Representatives, Barba participates in lawmaking, policy deliberations and congressional oversight while representing communities in Ilocos Norte's second district.

The district's development priorities include agriculture, infrastructure, health care, education, tourism and livelihood opportunities.

Media People’s Choice said the recognition underscores the importance of coordination between national agencies, local governments and community stakeholders in addressing development concerns.

The organization also cited accountability, transparency and public engagement as essential responsibilities of elected representatives.