Over P2M in dried marijuana seized in Benguet drug bust

BAGUIO CITY — Authorities seized approximately 20 kilograms of dried marijuana leaves valued at P2.4 million during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion, Kibungan, Benguet.

The joint anti-drug operation began late Thursday, October 22, and ended early Friday, October 23. Law enforcement officers arrested a 22-year-old male resident of the barangay during the operation.

Police recovered 20 tubular packages wrapped in plastic tape containing suspected marijuana.

Authorities also confiscated the suspect's mobile phone and P500,000 in buy-bust and boodle money used in the operation.

The operation was conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cordillera Regional Special Enforcement Team, together with the PDEA Baguio-Benguet Provincial Unit, Benguet Police Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) and Kibungan Municipal Police Station.