Ella V. looks back on her days as a caregiver

Behind the glamour and popularity she enjoyed as a member of the Viva Hot Babes, Ella V. has a personal story of hard work, sacrifice, and determination that goes beyond her years in show business.

The former sexy actress recently opened up about her experience working as a caregiver, revealing a chapter of her life that taught her the importance of perseverance and respect for people who earn a living by caring for others.

During her guest appearance on Oh My Gan!, hosted by Ganiel Krishnan, Ella spoke candidly about the challenges faced by caregivers and why she believes their contributions deserve greater appreciation.

“Napakahalagang i-honor natin ang ating caregivers kasi naging caregiver ako,” she shared.

Having experienced the demands of the profession herself, Ella understands that caregiving involves more than simply looking after another person. It requires patience, dedication, compassion, and the willingness to perform physically and emotionally demanding responsibilities.

She also addressed the misconception that caregiving is a lowly profession, pointing out that some people unfairly associate it with unpleasant or menial tasks.

“Hindi lahat ng caregiver is mababa... ’Yun kasi ang iniisip nila, maduming trabaho. Pero tayo ’yung mahalaga sa Amerika,” she explained.

For Ella, caregivers play an essential role in society, particularly in countries such as the United States, where many families depend on their services to care for elderly relatives, patients, and individuals requiring special assistance.

The former Viva Hot Babes member also expressed pride in everything she has accomplished through her own efforts.

“Kung ano ang mayroon ako, pinaghirapan ko ’yon,” she declared.

Her experiences have also inspired her to encourage caregivers not to abandon their personal ambitions, regardless of the difficulties they encounter in their profession.

“That's why I honor my caregivers, I always tell them na ‘It's never too late to dream, never ever give up dreaming.’ Lagi kong pinapaalala sa kanila, this is a good job. They are all doing great,” she said.

Ella's revelations offered viewers a different perspective on the former sexy star, who became known to entertainment audiences during the popularity of the Viva Hot Babes.

Beyond her showbiz image, her story reflects the experiences of countless Filipinos who work tirelessly to support themselves and their loved ones while pursuing a better future.

Her message also serves as a reminder that success should not be measured solely by fame, wealth, or professional titles, but also by the dignity of honest work and the sacrifices made along the way.

Through her conversation with Ganiel Krishnan, Ella hopes to inspire greater appreciation for caregivers while reminding those in the profession that their work is valuable, meaningful, and worthy of respect.