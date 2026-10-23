DMW, OWWA monitor fresh attack in Saudi Arabia

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has received initial reports regarding the death of a Filipino in an attack on an oil field facility in Saudi Arabia.

The agency said it has not yet received the complete report from the Saudi Arabian authorities and the company representative, so the details of the incident are still being verified.

OWWA personnel in Saudi Arabia are closely monitoring the incident, in cooperation with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh.

OWWA, through its Regional Welfare Office 1, is currently in coordination with the family. Personnel from the agency also visited them personally. OWWA will continue to guide the family and provide the necessary assistance and support.

OWWA said it will provide additional information following official verification, while safeguarding the privacy and welfare of the family.

For its part, the DMW is monitoring reports of an attack in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, while coordinating with Philippine government offices and Saudi authorities to determine whether any OFWs have been affected.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said that, as of the latest update, the department had not received reports of Filipinos affected by the Dammam incident.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and awaiting further reports from our counterparts on the ground. We are praying that no Filipino will be harmed and that it will remain that way,” Cacdac said.

In a separate incident, the DMW confirmed the death of one Filipino worker following the interception of a drone targeting a facility at Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oilfield on 21 October.

Cacdac said the department has reached out to the bereaved family and is working with the concerned authorities, the worker’s company, and his co-workers to gather more information about the incident.

OWWA has also contacted the family, while the DMW, through the Migrant Workers Office in Al Khobar, is coordinating legal and welfare assistance, including arrangements for the repatriation of the worker’s remains and support for his family.

Cacdac urged Filipinos in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the Middle East to remain vigilant, follow local safety protocols, and monitor advisories from Philippine and host-country authorities.