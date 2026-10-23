Subtitle: DPWH to implement new multipurpose building targeted for completion in April 2027

Police and local government officials participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the P11.7-million Romblon Police Provincial Office multipurpose building in Barangay Capaclan, Romblon, on 23 October 2026. The DPWH-implemented project is scheduled for completion in April 2027.

ROMBLON, Romblon — A P11.7-million multipurpose building for the Romblon Police Provincial Office (RPPO) broke ground Friday, 23 October, in Barangay Capaclan, with construction targeted for completion in April 2027.

Police Regional Office MIMAROPA Director Brig. Gen. Christopher Dela Cruz led the groundbreaking ceremony for the P11,701,801.04 project, which is funded under the 2026 General Appropriations Act.

According to the RPPO, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Romblon District Engineering Office will implement the project, with completion scheduled for 11 April 2027.

The planned facility is intended to provide additional space for police training, conferences, official meetings and community-related activities.

Romblon Vice Governor Armando Gutierrez, representing Governor Trina Alejandra Firmalo-Fabic, joined local government officials and representatives of the police and DPWH during the ceremony.

The project is expected to improve the provincial police office's capacity to conduct training and coordinate operational and community activities.