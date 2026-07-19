Four people were rescued as their yacht was on fire on the waters near the coastal area of Barangay Mabini in the town of San Fernando, Romblon, on 19 July 2026.

According to the report, the yacht was on fire at around 1pm today, with four people on board. Local fisherfolk first responded to the scene.

The rescued victims were taken to Sitio Canlapinig, Barangay Mabini, where they received immediate medical attention from health personnel.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (MDRRMOs) of San Fernando and Cajidiocan also responded to the incident.