Leadership transition follows resignation of Mariano Mateo after final graft conviction

NEW VICE MAYOR. Mart Arthur Silverio takes his oath as the new vice mayor of Romblon municipality on 30 October 2026, following the resignation of Mariano Mateo.

ROMBLON, Romblon — Mart Arthur Silverio took the oath as the new vice mayor of Romblon municipality on Friday, 30 October, after Mariano Mateo's resignation, following the finalization of his graft conviction over a municipal heavy equipment purchase.

The municipal government confirmed Silverio's assumption of office in an official announcement accompanied by photographs of the oath-taking ceremony.

His succession marks a leadership transition in the Sangguniang Bayan following legal proceedings involving Mateo and eight former municipal councilors.

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Mateo reportedly submitted his resignation to Romblon Governor Trina Firmalo-Fabic, paving the way for the implementation of succession provisions under the Local Government Code.

The case stemmed from the municipal government's purchase of a backhoe loader worth approximately P13.95 million in 2005 without the required public bidding.

Mateo and eight former councilors were convicted of violating Section 3(e) of Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

On 9 June 2026, the Supreme Court denied their motions for reconsideration with finality. The Sandiganbayan subsequently issued warrants of arrest on 1 September to enforce the judgment.

The leadership vacancy had earlier been raised during the Sangguniang Bayan's regular session on 21 October, when Councilor Lyndon Molino called for the implementation of Section 44 of Republic Act No. 7160, or the Local Government Code.

Under the provision, the highest-ranking qualified member of the Sangguniang Bayan succeeds the municipal vice mayor when a permanent vacancy occurs.

Silverio was identified as the council member next in line under the succession rules.

As vice mayor, Silverio will preside over the Sangguniang Bayan and oversee its legislative proceedings, ensuring continuity in the municipality's legislative functions.