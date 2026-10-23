Gibo Teodoro warns of ‘act of war’ if China targets BRP Sierra Madre

Any threat against the BRP Sierra Madre will be taken seriously because it would constitute an act against a military vessel of the Republic of the Philippines, Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said Friday.

During a virtual press briefing, Teodoro said that although he had not yet read the article reporting China’s alleged plan, the reported pronouncement should be taken seriously as a threat.

“We are constantly being threatened [by China] subtly, and now more overtly. So, these threats, wala namang unofficial media sa China. Lahat naman yan censored. Even the foreigners who are allowed to blog or whatever from China are restricted and controlled. So, everything has to pass through the Chinese master,” Teodoro said.

He said any use of force against the BRP Sierra Madre, a Philippine military vessel, would constitute an act of war, but clarified that this would not automatically mean a state of war existed.

“Yung Sierra Madre (BRP), barko ng Republika ng Pilipinas. At kung iyan ay tinangka, or may mangyari diyan at sa kadahilanang ginamitan ng puwersa, iyan ay act of war against the Republic of the Philippines. It is an act of war. It’s not a state of war. Maliwanag yan ha, para hindi ako ma-misquote,” Teodoro said.

He emphasized that only the President and Congress have the authority to determine the existence of a state of war, clarifying that he had no power to declare one.

Teodoro’s statement came after a Manila-based Chinese media outlet reported that Beijing was considering targeting the BRP Sierra Madre as part of possible countermeasures against the Philippines, including economic sanctions.

The defense chief said the reported threat underscored the need for the Philippines to strengthen its economic resilience, develop domestic industries, and protect critical infrastructure.

“Hindi tayo puwedeng magbigay ng todong tiwala sa isang bansa na umaangkin sa teritoryo natin. At the end of the day, mawi-weaponize yan,” he said, warning that economic ties and other forms of goodwill could be used as leverage against the Philippines.

Teodoro added that the country could have been better prepared to deal with such threats had it strengthened its industries and armed forces earlier.