17 Filipino seafarers were confirmed safe after the Marshall Islands-flagged asphalt/bitumen tanker they were aboard collided with an American passenger riverboat on the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans, Louisiana, United States, on 13 November, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said on Sunday.

The DMW said it is closely monitoring the incident involving the Atlantic Asphalt, which reportedly collided with the American Cruise Lines passenger riverboat American Heritage.

Initial reports revealed that the tanker may have experienced steering or maneuvering difficulties before the collision, prompting emergency responders to immediately conduct rescue and medical assistance operations.

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Verification with the local manning agency confirmed that all 17 Filipino crew members aboard the tanker are accounted for and safe.

The local manning agency is also coordinating the submission of the individual details of the Filipino crew members to facilitate proper documentation and ongoing monitoring of their condition and welfare.

The United States Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the circumstances of the collision.