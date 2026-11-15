The Philippine Ports Authority's Port Management Office Marinduque/Quezon acknowledges reduced earnings among Special Take-Over Unit workers at the Port of Lucena following the suspension of terminal fee collection. The agency issued the statement on 14 November 2026. (Photo courtesy of PPA-PMO MarQuez)

LUCENA CITY, Quezon — The suspension of passenger terminal fees at the Port of Lucena, initially introduced to ease travel costs for passengers, has resulted in significantly reduced earnings for Special Take-Over Unit (STU) personnel, prompting the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) to address concerns over their compensation.

In an official statement dated 14 November 2026, the PPA's Port Management Office Marinduque/Quezon (PMO MarQuez) acknowledged that the suspension of terminal fee collection had affected operational revenues serving as the basis for the existing compensation-sharing arrangement of STU workers.

The agency confirmed that the salaries in question had already been released but recognized that the amounts received remained a concern among affected personnel.

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According to PMO MarQuez, the reduction in operational revenues following the suspension of terminal fee collection resulted in significantly lower earnings for workers covered by the arrangement.

The development follows the PPA's earlier announcement that passenger terminal fees at the Port of Lucena would be waived until 31 December 2026, as previously reported by DAILY TRIBUNE.

While the fee waiver provided financial relief to passengers using the port, its impact on the compensation of personnel involved in port operations has now emerged as a concern.

To address the issue, PMO MarQuez conducted a general assembly with affected STU personnel to hear their grievances, explain the circumstances surrounding the reduction in earnings, and discuss measures being undertaken by management.

The agency assured workers that their concerns were being taken seriously and that appropriate steps were being pursued.

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"We assure our personnel that their concerns have been heard and that the PMO is actively pursuing appropriate measures while we remain committed to maintaining open communication with our workers," PMO MarQuez said.

The port management office emphasized that STU personnel contribute to maintaining port operations and that their welfare remains an important consideration in addressing operational concerns.

However, the agency did not disclose the number of affected workers, the extent of their reduced compensation, or the specific measures being considered to address the financial impact.

The statement also did not indicate whether the existing compensation-sharing arrangement would be adjusted while terminal fee collection remains suspended.

No definite timeline was provided for resolving the workers' concerns.