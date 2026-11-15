ASEAN adopts Phl-led declaration to protect migrant workers

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Sunday adopted a Philippine-led declaration aimed at strengthening protections for migrant workers, combating recruitment abuses and improving cooperation among member states.

The ASEAN Declaration on Fair, Ethical and Sustainable Recruitment for Empowered Migrant Workers, spearheaded by the Philippines through the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), was adopted during the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the declaration seeks to strengthen safeguards for approximately 600,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) across ASEAN member states, particularly against illegal recruitment, excessive fees and emerging challenges in labor migration.

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Developed through consultations with ASEAN member states and regional stakeholders, the declaration builds on existing regional agreements promoting and protecting migrant workers' rights.

Cacdac said the framework emphasizes greater transparency and accountability in recruitment and placement, prohibits excessive or unreasonable recruitment fees, promotes nondiscrimination, and strengthens regulations governing recruitment and manning agencies.

It also calls for improved access to justice, complaint mechanisms, and stronger regional cooperation to assist migrant workers facing employment-related problems.

The declaration seeks to improve coordination between recruitment authorities in countries of origin and destination, including the recognition of licensing systems and procedures for safe and ethical labor migration.

Cacdac said the DMW would work closely with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Philippine embassies, consulates and labor attachés to ensure Filipino workers receive assistance throughout the migration process.

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"At the end of the day, OFWs can remain confident that the Philippines, under its ASEAN chairmanship and the leadership of the president, will continue to translate these regional commitments into responsive policies and programs," Cacdac said.

He emphasized the declaration's importance for female migrant workers, who make up the majority of OFWs employed across Southeast Asia, particularly those working in domestic service and other vulnerable occupations.

"So, this acquires special meaning in our context, as many of our female workers find work across ASEAN," he said.

Stronger action against scam hubs

Cacdac said the declaration would also strengthen cooperation among ASEAN countries in addressing illegal recruitment and human trafficking linked to scam hubs operating in parts of Southeast Asia, including Myanmar.

He said cooperation would cover rescue operations, repatriation, legal assistance and welfare services for Filipinos recruited into or otherwise caught up in illegal operations.

"Therefore, cooperation across the region will be further strengthened, first, to combat these scam hubs and, second, to provide greater assistance to OFWs who become involved in this kind of work," Cacdac said.

He added that Filipino workers suspected of involvement in illegal activities would also receive appropriate assistance, including legal support and consular visits when detained.

Cacdac clarified that the DMW is currently monitoring approximately 90 to 100 Filipinos in Myanmar, significantly fewer than the previously cited figure of 1,500.

He also warned Filipinos against accepting overseas employment offers that rely solely on visa-free travel arrangements, stressing that visa-free entry is intended for tourists and does not authorize employment.

17 Filipino seafarers safe after U.S. collision

Meanwhile, Cacdac confirmed that all 17 Filipino seafarers aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Atlantic Asphalt were safe following a collision with an American passenger riverboat on the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans, Louisiana.

He said the DMW was coordinating with the Philippine Embassy in Washington, the Philippine Consulate General in Houston and the vessel's licensed manning agency to arrange their repatriation.

Regional issues remain unresolved

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos welcomed regional leaders on Sunday as the Philippines hosted the high-level meetings.

Myanmar's military leadership remained excluded from high-level ASEAN meetings following the 2021 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and triggered an ongoing civil war.

ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar and Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro earlier indicated there would be "no easing" of the bloc's approach toward the country.

Meanwhile, negotiations between ASEAN and China on a proposed Code of Conduct in the South China Sea remained unfinished despite efforts to conclude an agreement during the Philippines' ASEAN chairmanship.

Lazaro said about 80% of the draft agreement had been completed.

Nearly 20,000 police officers were deployed to secure summit routes and other key locations.