A Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel was reportedly monitored near Ambulong Island in Occidental Mindoro and Diwaran Island in Palawan on 14 October, raising concerns among civic groups over Beijing's expanding maritime activities near Philippine waters.

Jose Antonio Goitia, chairman emeritus of Alyansa ng Bantay sa Kapayapaan at Demokrasya, People's Alliance for Democracy and Reforms, Liga Independencia Pilipinas and the Filipinos Do Not Yield Movement, disclosed the reported sighting Sunday, citing a maritime intelligence report.

According to Goitia, the Chinese warship moved slowly for nearly two hours before heading south. Its complete route, however, has yet to be confirmed.

He also reported the presence of Chinese maritime militia vessels allegedly capable of conducting marine scientific research near Panatag Shoal.

“Monitoring foreign vessels is not an act of provocation. It is our responsibility to protect the country’s maritime domain, security, and national interests,” Goitia said.

Ambulong Island lies in the Mindoro Strait, off San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, while Diwaran Island forms part of the Calamian Islands in Coron, Palawan.

The reported sighting comes amid heightened maritime tensions between Manila and Beijing.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines earlier reported monitoring 27 Chinese naval and coast guard vessels across several areas of the West Philippine Sea from 6 to 12 October.

Concerns over Chinese activities

Goitia questioned whether China's maritime operations were part of a broader effort to pressure the Philippines over its sovereign rights.

“Are China’s actions in the West Philippine Sea part of a broader strategy to weaken the Philippines’ resolve and undermine its sovereign rights?” he asked.

His remarks followed controversial statements by Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan on 15 October, when the envoy suggested that Beijing could easily prevail in a military confrontation with the Philippines but insisted China preferred peace.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. subsequently described Jing's remarks as sounding like a threat, while the Department of Foreign Affairs criticized the ambassador's language.

Goitia also questioned Beijing's characterization of the Philippines as a regional troublemaker.

“Why blame the Philippines for defending its maritime rights? Such rhetoric risks shifting attention away from the disputes and portraying the defense of legitimate rights as wrongdoing,” he said.

He further raised concerns about alleged Chinese intelligence activities and claims surrounding a purported operation called “Operation Rising Dragon,” including speculation about a possible invasion of Philippine territory in 2028.

However, no independently verified evidence was presented in the supplied report establishing the existence of such an invasion plan.

Goitia urged closer government scrutiny of foreign military movements and reiterated the importance of defending Philippine sovereignty.

“The Philippines will defend every inch of its sovereign territory. Our sovereignty is not negotiable, our homeland is not for the taking, and no foreign power will break the Filipino people’s resolve to defend their nation,” he said.

He also cited the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Manila as an opportunity for the Philippines to seek regional support for international law and maritime security.

“No amount of pressure or military posturing should force Filipinos to surrender what is rightfully theirs. The Philippines chooses peace, but will never bow to intimidation. Our sovereignty is not up for negotiation. Our nation will stand firm,” Goitia said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy criticized unnamed Philippine politicians and journalists Saturday, accusing them of exaggerating tensions and misrepresenting facts.