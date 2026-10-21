Michael Martinez makes skating comeback at 30

Filipino Winter Olympian Michael Christian Martinez is making a surprise comeback to competitive figure skating as he prepares to participate in the 2026 Philippine National Figure Skating Championships this November.

Martinez, who is celebrating his 30th birthday, announced his decision through a heartfelt social media post, revealing that he is ready to return to the sport that brought him international recognition.

“I had many options for my 30th birthday. Somehow, I chose Philippine Nationals,” Martinez wrote.

Known for making history as the first Filipino figure skater to compete in the Winter Olympics, Martinez represented the Philippines at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

After years away from competitive skating, the former Olympian admitted that returning to the ice was something he never seriously imagined doing again.

“Honestly, I never thought I’d be making this announcement again. It’s been years since I last competed, and since then, life has changed a lot. I’ve been able to do other things, focus more on coaching, and help younger skaters with their own competitive journey,” he shared.

Martinez revealed that questions from supporters about a possible comeback eventually made him reconsider his decision to stay away from competition.

“But one thing I kept getting asked over the years was, When are you competing again? or Are you ever coming back? And my answer was always… probably not. But somehow people kept asking, and I guess a part of me also started wondering… why not?”

After considerable reflection and encouragement, he finally decided to give competitive skating another chance.

“So after a lot of thinking and a lot of convincing (and by a lot, I really mean A LOT), I finally said yes. I’m competing again,” he announced.

A different kind of comeback

Unlike his previous competitive years, when Olympic qualification and international recognition were among his biggest ambitions, Martinez is approaching this new chapter with a different perspective.

He acknowledged that returning to competition at 30 presents physical challenges, particularly after spending several years away from the demanding routines of elite figure skating.

“I know I’m already past what most people would consider a figure skater’s prime. I’m older now, my body definitely knows I’m older (a lot back pain), and I’m not expecting things to be exactly how they were before. And that’s okay,” he admitted.

Instead of placing enormous pressure on himself, Martinez wants to rediscover the excitement and personal fulfillment that skating once brought him.

“This time, I really just want to enjoy competing again. No big expectations, no unnecessary pressure. I’m also keeping things simple. Not trying to recreate my Olympic days. Just training, skating, competing, and hopefully having fun doing it again.”

Although his immediate focus is the national championships this November, Martinez is also considering a return to international competition in 2027.

“I’ll be competing at the 2026 Philippine National Figure Skating Championships this November, and hopefully return to international competition in 2027,” he confirmed.

The two-time Olympian also hinted that he still has personal ambitions he hopes to accomplish, although he is keeping those goals private for now.

“Of course, I still have a few personal goals I want to accomplish. But we’ll get to those eventually. For now, I’m just happy to be back.”

For Martinez, the comeback represents more than another opportunity to win medals. It is also a chance to reconnect with his passion for the sport while continuing to inspire younger Filipino figure skaters.

His return comes after years of helping aspiring athletes develop their skills through coaching and sharing his experiences as an international competitor.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding his comeback, Martinez remains optimistic about what lies ahead.

“I honestly don’t know how far this comeback will go, and maybe that’s what makes it exciting. One competition at a time. Let’s just see what happens,” he said.

With a renewed outlook and a determination to enjoy every moment on the ice, Martinez is preparing to write another chapter in his figure skating journey.

And for the Filipino athlete who once carried the country’s flag onto the world’s biggest winter sports stage, the message is simple: