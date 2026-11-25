IN PHOTOS | The Department of Education reaffirmed that CPR, first aid, and basic life support are integrated across the basic education curriculum under Republic Act No. 10871, or the Basic Life Support Training in Schools Act, commonly known as the Samboy Lim Law. Supported by health agencies and local government units, these progressive lessons equip learners from elementary through senior high school with practical skills to help save lives in critical moments.

The Department of Education (DepEd) said students will receive progressively advanced training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), first aid and basic life support (BLS) from elementary to senior high school under the basic education curriculum.

The department said the life-saving skills are incorporated into the Revised K to 10 Physical Education and Health curriculum and the Strengthened Senior High School (SHS) program, in line with Republic Act 10871, or the Basic Life Support Training in Schools Act, also known as the Samboy Lim Law.

“Sa bawat medical emergency, may pamilyang dumadalangin na sana may dumating na saklolo. Kaya natin dinadala ang practical first aid at CPR training sa ating mga paaralan, para bigyan ang ating mga kabataan ng lakas ng loob at totoong kasanayan para saklolohan ang kanilang mga kaklase, pamilya, at kapitbahay sa mga oras na kailangan sila,” said Education Secretary Sonny Angara.

Under the curriculum, students in Grades 4 to 6 begin with lessons on safety awareness and injury prevention.

Junior high school students advance to first aid principles and immediate care for common injuries, environmental emergencies, and road and water safety. By Grade 10, they are introduced to practical BLS training and emergency care procedures.

At the senior high school level, students may receive more advanced instruction, depending on school offerings and partnerships with health organizations.

The training may cover compression-only CPR, automated external defibrillator (AED) operation, rescue breathing, foreign body airway obstruction maneuvers and mass casualty response protocols. Students may also earn certification from recognized and accredited health organizations.

Angara said DepEd is working with the Department of Health (DOH), local government units (LGUs) and health advocates to provide hands-on training for teachers and equip schools with the necessary materials.

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“Nakatutok na ang ating Health at PE classes sa batayang kaalaman para sa basic life support. Katuwang natin ang DOH, mga LGU, at mga health advocates para magkaroon ng hands-on training ang ating mga guro at magkaroon ng sapat na gamit ang mga paaralan,” he said.

DepEd is urging Schools Division Offices to use available local funds and establish partnerships with government agencies, private organizations and community groups to expand access to training and life-support equipment.

The department said the partnerships are intended to standardize instruction, strengthen teacher training and improve schools' capacity to respond to emergencies.