The camp of former House Speaker Martin Romualdez urged the Sandiganbayan Third Division to reconsider its decision to issue a preventive suspension on their client, arguing that the precautionary measure served no purpose given the lawmaker’s continued detention.

Romualdez’s lawyers stressed that their client was unable to perform the functions of his office regardless of an ordered suspension, citing legal precedence from rulings of the Supreme Court which denied bids from past officials to attend legislative sessions while in custody of authorities.

It similarly maintained that the court could not rely on the argument that the imposition of preventive suspension was compulsory under law, asserting that the mandatory nature of suspensions applied to individuals that were not already detained.

“It does not dispense with the requirement, under the Honorable Court’s own Rules, that suspension be ‘found warranted’ under applicable decisions of the Supreme Court,” the appeal read.

“In fine, a preventive suspension that can prevent nothing is not preventive. It is not warranted under the Rule, and should not have been imposed,” it stressed.

In line with such arguments, the camp of the former House Speaker also challenged the court’s sentiment that the suspension was in order to prevent the “accused public officer from hampering his prosecution by intimidating or influencing witnesses.”

The lawyers stressed that the court was unable to establish how such a purpose could be served for an individual that was detained, claiming that the position was “flawed.”

Information failed to pinpoint ‘main plunderer’

Also read Ombudsman moves to exclude Samchan executive from Romualdez case

A separate argument from Romualdez’s lawyers went into the validity of the Information that was filed against their client, noting that the allegations did not constitute the elements of plunder as charged.

The defense particularly maintained that the prosecution failed to define the “main plunderer” in the case given the fact that there were four respondents in the case.

Aside from Romualdez, also charged were former congressman Zaldy Co, Samchan Foreign Exchange Corporation President Felicito Guevarra, and a member of the lawmaker’s household staff Joselyn Sereño.

The lawyers stated that while the court took notice of their argument, it did not issue a formal ruling on the matter as it maintained that the issue would be threshed out during the trial proper.

While the information alleged that it was Romualdez and Co that received the money, they stressed that the prosecution was not particular in defining who between the two officials was the primary beneficiary of the alleged unlawful transactions.

“The Information does not allege that accused Romualdez, as distinguished from Co, amassed [ill-gotten wealth]. It alleges only that Romualdez and Co enriched ‘themselves.’ This, too, must be resolved before the Information may serve as the basis for preventive suspension,” the appeal stated.

Questions on impartiality of Ombudsman probe

Another point of contention for the defense lawyers was with respect to the seeming waiver of the court of questions by Romualdez regarding the impartiality of the preliminary investigation that was conducted against him at the Office of the Ombudsman.

The lawmaker particularly questioned the pronouncements of Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla which characterized him as a the “mastermind” and “master plunderer” of the case even before concluding its investigation.

The court, however, deemed the issue as waived when Romualdez was arraigned for the Information last 16 September—a matter that the appeal said was erroneous.

Romualdez’s lawyers said that the issue could have been tackled in a pre-suspension hearing wherein they stated that an accused could be granted the opportunity to challenge “the regularity of the preliminary investigation, together with the sufficiency of the Information.”

The defense cited the high court case of Segovia vs. Sandiganbayan, which stated that the imposition of a suspension was not automatic, particularly when there are questions regarding the validity of the Information which could be resolved in a hearing.

“Segovia places the challenge to the preliminary investigation on the same footing as the challenge that the acts imputed do not constitute an offense, and recognizes both as proper matters at a hearing held after arraignment,” the appeal said.

“The Questioned Resolution entertained the latter but held the former waived by the plea. If the plea foreclosed any challenge to the preliminary investigation, the opportunity that Segovia requires would be illusory,” it added.

Romualdez is currently detained at the New Quezon City Jail – Male Dormitory in light of his pending plunder case.