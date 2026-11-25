The Mandaluyong City government has prohibited the personal use of 27 newly acquired hybrid sport utility vehicles (SUVs) distributed to the city's barangays, following public criticism over the purchase and questions about the use of taxpayers' money.

In a statement Wednesday, the local government said the vehicles were intended for barangay patrols, emergency response and the delivery of essential services, and would be subject to trip-ticket requirements, regular inspections and strict monitoring.

“Hindi pinahihintulutan ang paggamit ng mga sasakyan para sa personal na lakad, pamamasyal, o anumang gawaing walang kaugnayan sa opisyal na tungkulin,” the city government said.

It warned that violations would be subject to appropriate proceedings and accountability measures.

The statement came two days after the city distributed the 27 hybrid SUVs to its barangays, drawing criticism from residents who questioned the need for passenger vehicles instead of ambulances, rescue vehicles or other equipment for essential community services.

The city government defended the acquisition, saying the vehicles were multi-purpose units intended to help barangay officials maintain peace and order through roving patrols, respond promptly to emergencies and bring basic services closer to residents.

It also maintained that the procurement complied with its Vehicle Acquisition Plan and existing government regulations and procedures.