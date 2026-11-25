(FILE) On Friday, 18 October 2024, Vice President Sara Z. Duterte held a press conference at the Office of the Vice President (OVP) in Mandaluyong City, dubbed "Drag Me to Hell Presscon." During the event, she addressed the Department of Education (DepEd) budget and her friendship with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Vice President Sara Duterte has expressed support for reviving the controversial Oplan Tokhang anti-drug campaign if she becomes president, saying the government should pursue an aggressive crackdown on illegal drugs and reduce their prevalence to “almost zero.”

In an interview with former presidential communications undersecretary Mocha Uson, Duterte was asked about public support for bringing back Tokhang, including calls for a possible “Tokhang version 2.0” under a Duterte presidency.

“Sa kahit anong gobyerno sa mundo, dapat relentless ang paglaban sa illegal na droga,” Duterte said.

She argued that illegal drugs contribute to problems not only in communities but also within households and in the personal lives of those affected.

“Dahil maraming problema ang nagsisimula sa illegal na droga. Hindi lang sa komunidad, sa loob ng pamamahay, sa personal na buhay ng mga apektado ng droga,” she said.

“Kaya kailangan dapat kinokontrol, sinusupres at ginagawang almost zero ng gobyerno ang illegal na droga,” she added.

Oplan Tokhang, introduced during the administration of her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, involved police officers visiting the homes of suspected drug personalities and urging them to surrender.

The campaign became a defining feature of the former president’s war on drugs, which drew widespread criticism over allegations of extrajudicial killings and human rights violations.

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Official government figures put the number of deaths linked to the anti-drug campaign at around 6,000, while human rights groups have cited estimates reaching as high as 30,000.

The campaign is also among the central issues surrounding the International Criminal Court's investigation into alleged crimes against humanity committed during the former president's drug war.

Sara Duterte has previously denied allegations linking her to Oplan Tokhang and drug-related killings during her tenure as Davao City mayor.