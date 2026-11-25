The University of the Philippines (UP), through its Padayon UP Public Service Office (PUPPSO), held its inaugural Dagyawan sa UP: Public Service Fair 2026 at the Gimenez Gallery in UP Diliman, Quezon City, on Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

PUPPSO Director Maria Faith Varona told DAILY TRIBUNE that the one-day fair brought together UP units, student organizations and partner communities to showcase their public service initiatives to the university community, civil society organizations and the private sector.

The event featured public service booths, learning sessions and orientations on first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Varona said PUPPSO coordinates, documents and promotes public service initiatives across the UP System, working with constituent universities, partner communities and national government agencies.

The fair takes its name from the Hiligaynon word "dagyaw," which reflects the Filipino tradition of bayanihan, or collective community effort.

Rooted in precolonial practices and continuing in communities such as Guimbal, Iloilo, the tradition emphasizes cooperation, solidarity and mutual assistance, particularly during difficult times.

Varona said Dagyawan sa UP seeks to embody these values by providing a platform where academic institutions, community organizations and public servants can exchange knowledge and strengthen partnerships.

The initiative emphasizes that public service is a shared responsibility, requiring universities and the communities they serve to work together in addressing common challenges.

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“Dagyawan sa UP brings together scholars, community leaders, organizations, and public servants to share knowledge, encourage collaboration,” Varona said.

“The Public Service Fair supports UP's ongoing mission to turn knowledge into action for the Filipino people,” she added.