Trexy Paris Roxas bags Miss Eco Teen Asia crown

The Philippines has added another achievement to its international pageant record as Trexy Paris Roxas earned the title of Miss Eco Teen Asia 2026 during the Miss Eco Teen International 2026 competition.

Representing the Philippines, Roxas proudly carried the country's colors on the international stage, earning continental recognition in a competition that celebrates young women's beauty, confidence, and commitment to environmental awareness.

Her accomplishment marks another milestone for Philippine pageantry, particularly in competitions that encourage the younger generation to become advocates for environmental protection and sustainability.

Meanwhile, Abigail Smilovitz of the United States emerged as the overall winner of Miss Eco Teen International 2026, securing the international crown.

Indonesia finished as first runner-up, followed by the United Arab Emirates as second runner-up. Australia and the Netherlands completed the Top 5 as third and fourth runners-up, respectively.

Although the Philippines did not secure the overall crown, Roxas' Miss Eco Teen Asia distinction gives the country another reason to celebrate its growing presence in international beauty competitions.

The recognition also highlights the opportunities for young Filipinas to represent their country while promoting meaningful causes beyond the pageant stage.

Miss Eco Teen International 2026 winners

Miss Eco Teen International 2026: Abigail Smilovitz – United States

First runner-up: Indonesia

Second runner-up: United Arab Emirates

Third runner-up: Australia

Fourth runner-up: Netherlands

Miss Eco Teen Asia 2026: Trexy Paris Roxas – Philippines