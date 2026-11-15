Various groups hold a protest rally in Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila where human poop were scattered.

Protesters gathering at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on Sunday, 15 November 2026, encountered what they described as human waste scattered across the park before a planned demonstration against the Philippines' hosting of the 49th ASEAN Summit.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) chairman Teddy Casiño alleged that the waste had been deliberately placed around the protest site to discourage demonstrators from assembling.

“Kaninang umaga nagkalat sila ng dumi dito sa Liwasang Bonifacio para pigilan ang mamamayan na magtipon dito,” Casiño said.

“Kaya napakabaho dito,” added the former Bayan Muna party-list representative.

Casiño said the waste was found across several sections of the park, including areas near the Andres Bonifacio monument and surrounding sidewalks.

“Kinalat mula doon sa paanan ni Andres Bonifacio hanggang dito mismo sa may bnangketa puro dumi ng tao,” he said.

The identity of those responsible for allegedly scattering the waste has not been established.

The demonstration drew participants from Bayan, labor unions, transport organizations, urban poor communities and other progressive groups.

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Shortly after 10 a.m., protesters attempted to march out of Liwasang Bonifacio toward the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City, where ASEAN-related activities were being held.

Police blocked the march, resulting in sporadic confrontations as some protesters attempted to push through the barricades.

The demonstrators eventually returned to Liwasang Bonifacio following discussions between protest leaders and police commanders.

According to the protesters, police maintained that the groups lacked permits to march toward the summit venue.

Casiño disputed the police position, arguing that the right to peaceful assembly should not depend on securing a permit.

“Hindi requirement ang permit para makapag martsa at makapag-pahayag. Kung walang permit, nasa batas mismo kung ano ang trabaho ng pulis: to maintain peace and order, to ensure smooth flow of traffic,” he said.

The Bayan chairman said the organization was documenting the alleged scattering of waste, the confrontations with police and an incident involving a punctured tire on a truck carrying the protesters' sound system.

He said the group was considering legal action.

“So dinodokyumento lahat tapos ikokonsulta sa mga abogado kung anong kasong pwede isampa,” he disclosed.

Casiño said the demonstration sought to draw attention to labor concerns, rising living costs and the Philippines' relationship with the United States.

Among the issues raised were government labor policies that protesters characterized as being influenced by Washington.

“pinoprotesta natin ‘yung mga kontra manggagawang patakaran ng gobyerno sa pagdikta ng Estados Unidos ni Donald Trump,” he said.

The group also criticized U.S. military actions involving Iran, which Casiño blamed for rising commodity prices.

“Nilalabanan din ng ating manggagawa ‘yung gera sa Iran ni Donald Trump na siyang dahilan kung siyang dahilan kung bakit napakamahal ng presyo ng mga biliihin,” he said.

Protesters also opposed the proposed Pax Silica development in Capas, Tarlac, citing concerns over its potential environmental impact and the displacement of residents.

“Nilalabanan ‘yung Pax Silica na magdudulot ng pangdarambong, pagkawasak ng ng ating kalikasan, pagpapaalis sa ating mamamayan doon sa Capas, Tarlac,” Casiño said.

Bayan maintained that the demonstration was peaceful and that authorities should have facilitated the protesters' exercise of their rights.