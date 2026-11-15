Retired dockworker Rogelio Dioquino was among those who joined protesters on Sunday.

A 65-year-old retired dockworker from Tondo, Manila, fears losing his home as government infrastructure projects raise concerns over the possible displacement of urban poor communities.

Rogelio Dioquino, who grew up in Tondo and previously worked at Manila North Harbor, said residents of the nearby Parola community had been told to prepare to leave their homes to make way for the North-South Harbor Bridge project.

Dioquino, who lives with four family members, said the prospect of displacement has created uncertainty among residents who have spent much of their lives in the area.

“Nito lang nakaraang linggo ‘yung DPWH mismo kinakausap na ‘yung mga residente roon sa ayaw n’yo o sa gusto kasi meron proyekto rito na North-South Bridge,” he recounted.

He claimed that affected residents were being offered P50,000 in financial assistance without a relocation site.

A member of labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU), Dioquino questioned the government's spending priorities, contrasting the assistance reportedly offered to displaced residents with the multibillion-peso budget for the Philippines' hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

“Kung si Bongbong Marcos ay may P22 billion na budget para dito sa ASEAN Summit pero wala siyang budget para sa Parola na dinidimolish na walang paglilipatan kundi bibigyan lamang ng financial assistance, saan na ngayon titira ang mga maralita ng Parola kung walang relokasyon?” he asked.

Dioquino also raised concerns about the financial burden of relocating residents far from their workplaces, particularly amid rising transportation costs.

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“Alam naman natin kapag mapalayo sa trabaho napakahirap na kalagayan dahil sa taas ng mga pamasahe ngayon,” he said.

His concerns prompted him to join protesters in Manila on Sunday, 15 November 2026, opposing government development projects they fear could displace vulnerable communities.

Dioquino also expressed solidarity with farmers and indigenous peoples who have raised concerns over the proposed Pax Silica development in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac.

He alleged that the United States-led initiative could facilitate the exploitation of Philippine natural resources, damage the environment and displace farming and indigenous communities that have occupied their lands for decades.

The proposed development has drawn opposition from affected communities over concerns about land rights, livelihoods and environmental protection.

For Dioquino, the issues surrounding the harbor bridge project and Pax Silica reflect broader concerns about whether major government investments adequately protect communities that could be displaced.