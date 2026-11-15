ACUTE shortage A problem that has bedeviled Philippine education for decades — the lack of classrooms, as shown in this file photo — continues to challenge the country four years into the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Private Schools questioned the Marcos administration's P22.9-billion allocation for the Philippines' hosting of the 2026 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, saying the funds could have been used to address persistent gaps in public education and other basic services.

The group described the allocation as a misplacement of government priorities, arguing that spending on summit preparations and beautification projects came at a time when schools continued to face shortages in classrooms and other essential facilities.

"After declaring an insulting P96 poverty threshold, it is the height of shamelessness for this administration to flaunt a P22.9-billion price tag for a three-day event," ACT Private Schools secretary-general Jonathan Geronimo said.

"Instead of channeling resources toward closing the education gap and supporting state universities, the government chooses to spend billions on short-lived cosmetic fixes," Geronimo added.

Malacañang has clarified that the P22.9-billion allocation covers the country's entire ASEAN chairship this year, including the summit held in Cebu in May and the ongoing high-level meetings in Metro Manila, rather than only the 15 to 17 November gathering.