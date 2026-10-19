Three DPWH officials relieved over Davao flood projects

Three officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have been relieved from the posts on Monday, 19 October, due to their alleged involvement in suspected anomalous flood control projects in Davao City.

“They are, effective today, removed from their positions while investigation is ongoing,” announced DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon.

The secretary identified one of those who have been relieved as DPWH Region IV-B Assistant Regional Director Richard Ragasa who was previously assigned as district engineer of DPWH Davao City.

The other two relieved officials are also from the Davao City District Engineering Office and Dizon identified them as Assistant District Engineer Lilibeth Sarmiento and Construction Section Chief Roberto Mamaril.

Apart from the three, Dizon has also relieved Engr. Renato Catingub, the chief of the Construction Section of the Cebu 4th District Engineer Office.

“He is also effectively removed today,” said the DPWH chief.

Dizon explained that he relieved Catingub in response to reports that the engineer has been asking for bribe money from contractors.

Last week, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) filed complaints before the Department of Justice (DOJ) that recommended the prosecution of 21 persons for their alleged involvement in anomalous flood control projects in Davao City.

The NBI recommended that the 21 respondents be prosecuted for falsification of public officer and falsification by private individuals under the Revised Penal Code (RPC) and violation of Section 3(e) of the Republic Act (RA) 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The respondents included Ragasa, Sarmiento and Mamaril.

The other respondents include those from the DPWH Davao City District Engineering Office and they are District Engineer Ferdinand Dallo, Assistant District Engineer Emilio Sucaldito Jr.,, Materials Engineer Kim Anthony Duque, Project Engineer Lylan Froy Sison, Project Engineer Andre Villacorte, Project Engineer Alexander Omadley, Project Inspector Aljon Barcoma, Inspector Arvin Rafols, and Accounting Unit Head Kristine Apao

Genesis88 Construction Inc. owner Glenn Escandor was also named as respondent in the cases along with the contractor’s personnel including authorized managing officer Saturnino Bentulan, project engineer Benjamin Zosa, materials engineer Faye Ramirez, construction foreman George Servano, and foreman Roy Bohol.